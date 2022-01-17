Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan receives $2M grant

The grant from the federal government increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50%.
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan(Habitat for Humanity of Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is receiving a $2 million federal grant to address home repair needs of 160 low-income families.

The grant from the federal government increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50%. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

The grant is part of the $104 million awarded to protect children and families from home health hazards.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Davion T. Davis was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Lansing.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave
An airboat, crewed by a deputy and two firemen rescued the two men.
2 ice fishermen rescued after being trapped by open water
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne

Latest News

The gym offers kids and adults the chance to learn a wide variety of fighting styles such as...
New combat gym opens in Jackson
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
MLK Day
Local, national Day of Service events honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Locals relieved to see Lansing-native rabbi released unharmed
Locals relieved to see Lansing-native rabbi released unharmed