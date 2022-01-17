Habitat for Humanity of Michigan receives $2M grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is receiving a $2 million federal grant to address home repair needs of 160 low-income families.

The grant from the federal government increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50%. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

The grant is part of the $104 million awarded to protect children and families from home health hazards.

