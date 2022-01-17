The family favorite Frozen coming to Wharton Center next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Disney’s Frozen The Musical is coming January 26-February 6 to The Wharton Center and Studio 10 got the chance to chat with one of the cast members.

F. Michael Haynie, who plays Olaf, shares a little peek behind the curtain and what life on the road is like.

