Early morning fire in Pontiac leaves two dead, five injured

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed and five others were injured in...
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed and five others were injured in the blaze.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A fire in Pontiac took the lives of two men and injured another five people early Monday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out at a home on St. Clair St. near Kennett and Baldwin around 2:44 Monday morning. First responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Dip in Lansing gas prices, still up across the nation

Authorities say a 36-year-old Pontiac man – the stepfather of a 19-year-old man who was staying with him – told deputies he had jumped to safety from a second-story window. Police say the father told his stepson to follow him out the window, but the stepson refused. Police say the stepson was not seen leaving the building and has not been accounted for.

Investigators found one body in a bedroom on the second floor, and a second in the kitchen on the first floor. Neither has been identified, authorities said.

Two Pontiac men, ages 67 and 68, were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. A 58-year-old Pontiac man suffered a broken leg. Injuries to other occupants were still be assessed although none was thought to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

