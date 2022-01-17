Dip in Lansing gas prices, still up across the nation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 177 stations in Lansing.

Now averaging $3.11 per gallon, local gas prices are still higher on average than a month ago, and a full 80 cents ahead of where they were last year.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

Some drivers in Mid-Michigan say the high gas prices have been affecting their travel plans, though others have said they hardly noticed. News 10 polled our audience and found people’s experiences evenly split.

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.97 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.83 per gallon while the highest is $3.79 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon today.

The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

