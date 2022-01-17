China limits tickets for Olympics

BEIJING (WILX) - The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee is announcing that tickets for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will not be sold to the general public.

The tickets will instead be distributed by authorities.

The committee also added that audiences will still be required to “comply with COVID-19 prevention and control requirements before, during and after watching the games.”

The announcement comes after Beijing reported its first case of the omicron variant Saturday.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held Feb. 3-20 and air on NBC.

