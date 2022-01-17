Advertisement

Brock Fletcher shares some tips on getting your home ready to sell during the winter

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re thinking of selling your home, there are several things that you can be doing during the winter months to get your home prepared to go on the market. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, shared some tips on what you can be doing right now in preparation of selling your home.

Plus, we’re already in the spring market when it comes to real estate. What does that market look like? Check out the video to get some answers.

