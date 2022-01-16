Advertisement

How one local non-profit is helping Kentucky clean up

By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 500 miles away is the heart of last month’s devastating tornadoes and people continuing to clean up. Neighbors helping neighbors...560 miles away. Saved by Zade, who teams up with local cat cafes, plays a very special part in the cleanup in Kentucky.

“What we did was just enough to reignite that spark of hope so that people can continue to get their animals back and start rebuilding not just their families, their entire community,” said TK Willow, one of the volunteers. “We partnered with the local animal control down there to get the clearance to go in after curfew to be out at night to try and trap these animals. It could have happened anywhere.”

Saved by Zade encourages people to get their pets microchipped in case events like this happen in your hometown.

One of the many special parts of their time in Kentucky was reuniting one woman with her cat, Riley, who she had since he was a kitten.

“I was able to catch him, and the emotion of giving her cat back, was not something that I, don’t even know how to describe it,” said Willow.

