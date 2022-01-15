Advertisement

PW Pirates move to 3-3 in CMAC play

They beat Dansville on the road
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA DANSVILLE
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA DANSVILLE(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates came into Friday’s game hoping to get to .500 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.

They did so by beating Dansville on the road.

Now, both teams are 3-3 in the conference.

Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 6-3, and will play Laingsburg next.

Dansville falls to 6-4 and plays Saranac next.

