PW Pirates move to 3-3 in CMAC play

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates came into Friday’s game hoping to get to .500 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.

They did so by beating Dansville on the road.

Now, both teams are 3-3 in the conference.

Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 6-3, and will play Laingsburg next.

Dansville falls to 6-4 and plays Saranac next.

