Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne
State leaders encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of free over-the-counter COVID tests
Vaev tissue is selling what they call “specially treated” tissues that carry a human sneeze to...
Slight omicron symptoms in children warrant testing
The legendary venue has reverted to its original name.
It’s back! DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to original Pine Knob Music Theatre name

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
cathy george retires
cathy george retires
Website aims to keep Michigan’s native languages alive
Website aims to keep Michigan’s native languages alive