Advertisement

PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne
State leaders encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of free over-the-counter COVID tests
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
Jackson County deputy facing discipline in shooting retires, investigation closed

Latest News

Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant,...
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice