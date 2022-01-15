Advertisement

Olivet Eagles stay undefeated with win against Stockbridge

The Eagles stay atop the CMAC
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The Stockbridge Panthers visited the Olivet Eagles looking to knock off the undefeated Eagles.

Boy did the Panthers come out fighting!

The Panthers only trailed by one with three minutes left in the 3rd, but the Eagles would take charge.

The Eagles outscored the Panthers 22-9 the rest of the way.

The Eagles win 60-47 and extend their win streak to eight and hold their ground atop the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne
State leaders encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of free over-the-counter COVID tests
Vaev tissue is selling what they call “specially treated” tissues that carry a human sneeze to...
Slight omicron symptoms in children warrant testing
The legendary venue has reverted to its original name.
It’s back! DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to original Pine Knob Music Theatre name

Latest News

EATON RAPIDS CHARLOTTE
Eaton Rapids girls get big on road
Eaton Rapids @ Charlotte
Eaton Rapids @ Charlotte
PORTLAND LANSING CATHOLIC
Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic girls break Portland’s perfect season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Cathy George Retires as the Winningest Coach in Spartan Volleyball History