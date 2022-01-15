Olivet Eagles stay undefeated with win against Stockbridge

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The Stockbridge Panthers visited the Olivet Eagles looking to knock off the undefeated Eagles.

Boy did the Panthers come out fighting!

The Panthers only trailed by one with three minutes left in the 3rd, but the Eagles would take charge.

The Eagles outscored the Panthers 22-9 the rest of the way.

The Eagles win 60-47 and extend their win streak to eight and hold their ground atop the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.