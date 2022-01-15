Advertisement

Lansing Sexton hands Ionia their second loss

The Big Reds move to 3-4
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton Big Reds looked motivated when they hosted Ionia Friday.

Both the Big Reds and the Bulldogs kept it close down the stretch, but a good shot by Davon Hodges-Smith sealed it for Sexton, who handed Ionia only their second loss on the season.

Sexton moves to 3-4, and they play Charlotte next.

The Bulldogs (6-2) take on St. Johns next.

