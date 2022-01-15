Advertisement

Jackson County deputy facing discipline in shooting retires, investigation closed

‘We must do better,’ sheriff Gary Schuette says
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police’s criminal investigation into a 2021 shooting in Jackson has come to a close.

Original story: One wounded in officer-involved shooting in Summit Township

According to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the investigation into a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15, 2021 has been completed. The investigation determined that deputy Bradley Reed had violated departmental policies in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Reed was facing discipline and could be terminated, but Reed retired from the Sheriff’s Office and the internal investigation was closed.

The full press release from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff can be read below.

