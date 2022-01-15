How Michiganders can avoid COVID test scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pharmacies and grocery stores across Michigan are running low on at-home COVID tests.

The highly contagious omicron variant has caused massive demand for tests, but leaving Mid-Michiganders -- like Christiana Stankewitz -- frustrated as she started feeling sicker everyday.

“I tired calling I think four different pharmacies in the town I was in and no-one had tests and they had no idea when they were getting tests in,” said Stankewitz, “One of the pharmacies basically said ‘If we’re out, then everyone in town is out,’ so I just kind of went into every experience just knowing I was going to be told no.”

A short supply of at-home COVID tests is causing an even bigger problem. Scammers are scoring big time. They’re creating fake websites and fake tests, waiting for someone to fall into their trap.

“This has been a gold mine for scammers for the last two years to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel said these scammers know when the perfect time is to take advantage of someone. The best advice is to check with your doctor.

“If it hasn’t been FDA approved, you shouldn’t be using it.” said Nessel.

