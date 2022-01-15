Advertisement

Holt Rams beat Saginaw Heritage

Janae Tyler scored her 700th points in the win
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams’ girls basketball team hosted out of conference opponent Saginaw Heritage on Friday.

They won 61-47 to move to 6-1.

Junior Janae Tyler scored her 700th career points with the Rams on a free throw to help the team win Friday.

Up next, the Rams take on Dewitt.

