Holt Rams beat Saginaw Heritage

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams’ girls basketball team hosted out of conference opponent Saginaw Heritage on Friday.

They won 61-47 to move to 6-1.

Junior Janae Tyler scored her 700th career points with the Rams on a free throw to help the team win Friday.

Up next, the Rams take on Dewitt.

