Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity gets $2M grant for home repair needs

Habitat for Humanity
The grant increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Habitat for Humanity of Michigan has received a $2 million federal grant to address home repair needs of 160 low-income families.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan said.

The grant increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

“We all gain when people live in homes that are healthy and don’t make them sick with illnesses such as asthma from mold and lead-based paint illnesses,” said Sandy Pearson, president and chief executive of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

The grant is part of more than $104 million awarded from HUD to 60 nonprofit organizations, and state and local government agencies in 29 states to protect children and families from home health hazards.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne
State leaders encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of free over-the-counter COVID tests
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
Jackson County deputy facing discipline in shooting retires, investigation closed

Latest News

Davion T. Davis was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Lansing.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave
cathy george retires
cathy george retires
Website aims to keep Michigan’s native languages alive
Website aims to keep Michigan’s native languages alive