Eaton Rapids girls get big on road

Greyhounds win 47-41.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Greyhounds faced the Charlotte Orioles in a girls basketball matchup.

The Orioles led 38-37 with under four minutes to play, but that would be the last time the Orioles would lead.

The Greyhounds pulled ahead with two minutes and change with a layup from Adi Sysum.

Greyhounds win 47-41.

Eaton Rapids improves to 2-7 on the season (2-2 in conference play) while Charlotte drops to 4-4 on the season and (0-4) in the Capital Area Activities Conference - White.

