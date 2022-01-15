Eaton Rapids girls get big on road
Greyhounds win 47-41.
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Greyhounds faced the Charlotte Orioles in a girls basketball matchup.
The Orioles led 38-37 with under four minutes to play, but that would be the last time the Orioles would lead.
The Greyhounds pulled ahead with two minutes and change with a layup from Adi Sysum.
Greyhounds win 47-41.
Eaton Rapids improves to 2-7 on the season (2-2 in conference play) while Charlotte drops to 4-4 on the season and (0-4) in the Capital Area Activities Conference - White.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.