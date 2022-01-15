Eaton Rapids girls get big on road

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Greyhounds faced the Charlotte Orioles in a girls basketball matchup.

The Orioles led 38-37 with under four minutes to play, but that would be the last time the Orioles would lead.

The Greyhounds pulled ahead with two minutes and change with a layup from Adi Sysum.

Greyhounds win 47-41.

Eaton Rapids improves to 2-7 on the season (2-2 in conference play) while Charlotte drops to 4-4 on the season and (0-4) in the Capital Area Activities Conference - White.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.