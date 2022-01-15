East Lansing Trojans topple Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans moved to 7-2 Friday with a 56-17 win over Okemos at home.

They keep their undefeated streak since assistant Marcus Wourman stepped in to help after head coach Rob Smith was sidelined with COVID.

Up next, the Trojans play Grand Ledge, and Okemos plays Flint Powers Catholic.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

