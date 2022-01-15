Advertisement

East Lansing Trojans topple Okemos

They won 56-17
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans moved to 7-2 Friday with a 56-17 win over Okemos at home.

They keep their undefeated streak since assistant Marcus Wourman stepped in to help after head coach Rob Smith was sidelined with COVID.

Up next, the Trojans play Grand Ledge, and Okemos plays Flint Powers Catholic.

