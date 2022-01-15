Dewitt girls back in the win column

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers hosted Waverly for some Friday night girls basketball action.

The Panthers started out hot with back-to-back Gabbie Brya three-pointers and kept the momentum for a 62-35 win over Waverly to move to 8-1.

Dewitt plays Holt next, and Waverly plays Lansing Everett next.

