Advertisement

Dewitt girls back in the win column

They move to 8-1
WAVERLY DEWITT
WAVERLY DEWITT(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers hosted Waverly for some Friday night girls basketball action.

The Panthers started out hot with back-to-back Gabbie Brya three-pointers and kept the momentum for a 62-35 win over Waverly to move to 8-1.

Dewitt plays Holt next, and Waverly plays Lansing Everett next.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Brian Heath Hannon
Shiawassee County releases details in case of Holt teacher accused of abuse
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Latest News

IONIA LANSING SEXTON
Lansing Sexton hands Ionia their second loss
EATON RAPIDS CHARLOTTE
East Lansing Trojans topple Okemos
SAGINAW HERITAGE HOLT
Holt Rams beat Saginaw Heritage
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA DANSVILLE
PW Pirates move to 3-3 in CMAC play