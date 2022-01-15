18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Monday shooting on N. Pennsylvania Ave

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teen suspect was charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old on Jan. 10 in Lansing.

On Monday, police found 19-year-old Elijah Joseph Brooks in an apartment building with several gunshot wounds.

Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lansing Police Detective Bureau identified 18-year-old Davion Tashawn Davis as the suspect in the shooting during investigation.

On Jan. 14, the Ingham County Prosecutor issued charges against Davis. He turned himself in to authorities, and was arraigned on one count of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety (GPS tether).

Davis’ next court appearance is scheduled on Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

