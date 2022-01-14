Survey: Despite pandemic, business owners confident about Michigan economy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A survey of Michigan business leaders revealed that, despite the ongoing pandemic, they feel the state is a good place to grow a business.

The opinion came from the 10th annual Michigan Economic Outlook Survey, unveiled at a Thursday meeting of the Detroit Economic Club. More than 1,000 businesspeople and associations throughout the state, who largely responded that the state was a good place for business. In addition, with the survey being conducted in the second year of the pandemic, results showed fewer respondents feeling negatively impacted by COVID-19 than in 2020.

Related: Mid-Michigan residents’ bottom line impacted by rise in inflation

Quentin L. Messer, Jr. is CEO for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC).

“From ecosystems to education, these survey results prove that Michigan is making the right moves and has the infrastructure in place to support business growth of all kinds,” Messer said. “While we know there’s still more work to do to make sure every Michigander feels the impact of our work in their everyday lives, it’s clear that Michigan is delivering economic wins toward becoming the No. 1 four-season state or province in North America.”

Michigan also rose two spots in the Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index, coming in at No. 12. The move underscores growing confidence in Michigan as a place to create and grow a business.

To see how Michigan compares to other states, go to michiganbusiness.org/rankings.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.