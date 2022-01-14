Advertisement

Slight omicron symptoms in children warrant testing

In many cases, the omicron variant of COVID-19 can seem more like a cold.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In many cases, the omicron variant of COVID-19 can seem more like a cold.

That’s why one Henry Ford Health System doctor says if your child has even “slight” symptoms, you should keep them home from school and get them tested - just in case.

“Even if it’s the common cold we don’t need sniffles going around right now because that gets passed on the next child or the next adult and then they’re pulled out of school and it’s a downstream effect - so any symptoms,” said Dr. Jennifer Burgess with Henry Ford Health System. “Stay home, get tested.”

Dr. Burgess says sniffles can be a sign of many things like a sinus infection. But pairing it with a fever could mean COVID-19, the flu, or a cold and that’s why testing is your best bet.

