Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.
Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.
The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.