Advertisement

Second teen charged in Holt murder

A 13-year-old was charged in the case in November.
Crime Scene Graphic
Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A second teenager has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Sisung of Holt.

A 16-year-old will face murder charges in juvenile court.

In October, police found Sisung behind the wheel of his pick-up truck. He had crashed into a tree on South Pennsylvania in Lansing.

A 13-year-old was charged in the case in November.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Brian Heath Hannon
Shiawassee County releases details in case of Holt teacher accused of abuse

Latest News

A new study shows fear is the number one reason teens aren't getting their driver's license.
Michigan schools participate in safe driving campaign
Currently, they go by uninteresting names such as “475” and “474,” but some of Jackson’s...
City of Jackson taking name suggestions for snow plows
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling children's robes for a violation of...
Childrens’ robes recalled
The legendary venue has reverted to its original name.
It’s back! DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to Pine Knob Music Theatre