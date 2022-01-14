Second teen charged in Holt murder

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A second teenager has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Sisung of Holt.

A 16-year-old will face murder charges in juvenile court.

In October, police found Sisung behind the wheel of his pick-up truck. He had crashed into a tree on South Pennsylvania in Lansing.

A 13-year-old was charged in the case in November.

