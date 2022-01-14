Schools Rule: Okemos High School senior recognizes in prestigious math, science competition

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of the most prestigious science and math competitions and one Okemos High School student is a finalist.

Kaivalya Kulkarni’s love for science started early on, but it wasn’t until he found another love that he would find his passion.

”When I was young I really enjoyed physics actually,” Kulkarni said. “I kind of put that aside for a little bit because my math wasn’t strong enough yet to really pursue that interest. So I started doing math and, after that, it sort of took off from there. And I love math and I just continued to pursue that passion.”

Kulkarni’s hard work paid off. He’s excelled in math and science, beating nearly 2,000 students from across the United States in one of the nations toughest science competitions.

“I felt like I could share my research with the world and I felt very fortunate to have that opportunity,” Kulkarni said.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors. Only 300 students are chosen as finalists and only the best work is chosen among young researchers. Like most students involved, Kulkarni’s research was inspired by his love for math.

“In my project, we consider some of these other number systems in which this unique factorization property fails and we study about how frequently this has happened and some other questions related to this,” Kulkarni said.

While he said he’s honored to be a scholar, Kulkarni said he’s just happy to be doing what he loves.

“I really just enjoy doing this and I just do it for the love of doing it. I think its always important to sort of forget about all the other things that sort of go on in life,” Kulkarni said. “Like, the competitive aspects and competing with other people and think about what do I like to do and just follow that passion.”

He said he hopes it stays that way.

“I want to maybe work as a scientific researcher,” Kulkarni said. “That would be an ideal situation for me.”

More information on the Regeneron Science Talent Search can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.