Now taking volunteers: Group rallies community to find Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday a community group is inviting all who can to help search for Brendan Santo, the 18-year-old was last seen leaving Yakely Hall on MSU’s campus just before midnight on Oct. 29 and has been missing ever since.

Santo, a Grand Valley State University student, was reportedly visiting friends on the night of his disappearance.

More: Suspected gunman in Lansing stand-off facing homicide, nearly 20 other charges

“Please share this event far and wide,” organizers wrote on social media. “Asking the community to come together Saturday ... to walk the river banks and surrounding areas in efforts to help bring Brendan home to his family.”

The the group is gathering as many people as possible to retrace steps from Yankley Hall to South Brody. They will be walking the river banks and surrounding areas in an effort to find Brendan Santo. Students, staff, neighbors, friends or anyone wanting to help participate is welcomed to join, and encouraged to sign up on the events Facebook page.

Erica Lynn Cook, one of the organizers of the event, told News 10 why she got involved.

“I’m a lifelong local who grew up in East Lansing, a graduate of Okemos High School, and know the East Lansing area pretty well,” Cook said. “As a mother to a young son myself, I could not begin to imagine the heartbreaking loss and empty closure that Brendan’s family is experiencing.”

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., beginning at 662 W Circle Dr. in East Lansing. No registration is necessary.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.