New technology center comes to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new place for people to learn the importance of science and technology is coming to Lansing.

The new lab is in the rooms formerly occupied by ITEC.

Technology is a resource beneficial to area youths and adults and the new Foster Lab plans to ensure everyone has a space to learn.

“For us, it’s really important because in this space used to be ITEH, which was the Information Technology Empowerment Center,” said CADL executive director Scott Duimstra. “They did tech programs, STEM programs for area youth. They disbanded in late 2019, early 2020 and so there was kind of no replacement for them.

The Foster Lab is only open for specific events. You can visit its official website here for a list of events.

