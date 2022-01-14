Morning Stories -- Jan. 14, 2022: Michiganders mixed on COVID vaccine mandate, cost of living impacted by inflation, Potter Park Zoo welcomes rare baby monkeys

Michiganders mixed on Supreme Court’s ruling on COVID vaccine mandate

Private companies with more than 100 employees no longer have to follow the mandate, which required employees to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for coronavirus.

The decision is receiving mixed reactions from Michiganders.

Mid-Michigan residents’ bottom line impacted by rise in inflation

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably noticed you’re shelling out more cash for the things you need.

Prices are increasing on everything from groceries to gas.

Michigan State Police pledge change after study finds racial disparities in traffic stops

Officials with the Michigan State Police are pledging to make changes after a study found that Black drivers were stopped more often than white drivers in 2020.

Potter Park Zoo announces birth of two endangered tamarins

It’s the pair’s fourth litter in four years. With the new additions, the zoo’s cotton-top tamarin family group is now ten strong.

Shiawassee County releases details in case of Holt teacher accused of abuse

Brian Heath Hannon was arraigned Tuesday at Shiawassee County Court on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 13. He is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation of the charges.

Michigan DNR seeks public input on Gray Wolf plan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s help when it comes to the future of Michigan’s Gray Wolf.

Your Health: Air quality a significant factor in personal health

Air pollution isn’t just an ugly sight, it’s responsible for more than six million premature deaths each year. Children, the elderly, minorities, and low-income communities are most vulnerable to environmental health effects.

