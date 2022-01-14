Michiganders mixed on Supreme Court’s ruling on COVID vaccine mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Supreme Court has decided the COVID vaccine mandate for large employers will not be happening.

Read: Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

The decision is receiving mixed reactions from Michiganders.

“It’s definitely frustrating. It’s upsetting,” said MSU student Lexie Hampton. “I work in the ER actually, so I see first-hand everyday, all these people come in with these terrible, terrible symptoms and a lot of people don’t end up leaving.”

The Supreme Court ruled three to six. Private companies with more than 100 employees no longer have to follow the mandate, which required employees to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for coronavirus.

“I’m glad the Supreme Court struck it down and kind of gave people a choice to take it or not,” said MSU student Aidan Citko.

However, businesses themselves can still require their workers to be vaccinated.

Although a federal vaccine mandate is not in place for businesses, the Biden administration did get a win in the long run -- certain health care workers are still required to be vaccinated.

Related: COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country

“Every health care worker is in a tough spot,” said Michael McDaniel, professor of constitutional law at WMU Cooley Law School. “But all the more reason for every health care person to be vaccinated and follow this rule.”

President Joe Biden said he was disappointed in the ruling, but will still encourage companies to keep their employees safe.

Related: Vaccine mandate for military members continues, despite legal efforts

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.