Michigan State University honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.(WCJB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Michigan State University has events planned all week long to honor Dr. King.

On Sunday, MSU will host a free digital interview with Mary Ellen Norwood-Ford, who witnessed his assassination in 1968.

The university’s events will be a mix of in-person, virtual and hybrid.

A list of MSU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events can be found on the university’s website here.

Be sure to tune in to WILX on Monday at 7 p.m. to see the special, “A Day of Celebration,” presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan.

