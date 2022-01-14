Advertisement

Michigan State Police: Alcohol likely a factor in car that drove off freeway, went airborne

A black Chevrolet Impala drove off US-131 and went airborne before crashing on Jan. 13, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe alcohol was likely a factor in a collision that occurred Thursday in Dorr Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Police said a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on the US-131 exit ramp #68 when the vehicle left the roadway, drove up the dirt embankment, went airborne and struck a road sign.

The vehicle landed on its passenger side in a ditch. Police said the driver was a 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said a blood draw was performed as troopers observed multiple signs of intoxication. Due to his injuries, police said the driver was not arrested, but charges -- including operating while intoxicated -- are being sought.

