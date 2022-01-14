Michigan schools participate in safe driving campaign

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping teens safe on the roadways and preventing traffic crashes - that’s the goal of a campaign underway in thirty-eight schools across the state.

One of those schools is Grand Ledge High School.

The program is called “Strive for A Safer Drive” or “S4SD.”

Students team up and create PowerPoints as well as videos on driving safety to present to their peers.

“We’ve actually lost a few Grand Ledge students - not in my years but in years past - so it was really important to me to include everyone in spreading safety awareness,” says Camryn Miuta, a senior mentor at Grand Ledge High School. “It’s so important.”

The initiative is aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers - teens - by educating them on how to prevent accidents.

“We started the campaign by handing out candy with simple facts about safe driving along with statistics that came from years past about accidents and how to prevent them,” said Braylond Price, a student lead.

Schools will submit their campaigns and the top five will get cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500. Since the program started in 2011, 176 Michigan schools have participated.

More information on the program can be found HERE.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.