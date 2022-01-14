Advertisement

Michigan schools participate in safe driving campaign

One of those schools is Grand Ledge High School.
A new study shows fear is the number one reason teens aren't getting their driver's license.
A new study shows fear is the number one reason teens aren't getting their driver's license.(Source: Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping teens safe on the roadways and preventing traffic crashes - that’s the goal of a campaign underway in thirty-eight schools across the state.

One of those schools is Grand Ledge High School.

The program is called “Strive for A Safer Drive” or “S4SD.”

Students team up and create PowerPoints as well as videos on driving safety to present to their peers.

“We’ve actually lost a few Grand Ledge students - not in my years but in years past - so it was really important to me to include everyone in spreading safety awareness,” says Camryn Miuta, a senior mentor at Grand Ledge High School. “It’s so important.”

The initiative is aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers - teens - by educating them on how to prevent accidents.

“We started the campaign by handing out candy with simple facts about safe driving along with statistics that came from years past about accidents and how to prevent them,” said Braylond Price, a student lead.

Schools will submit their campaigns and the top five will get cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500. Since the program started in 2011, 176 Michigan schools have participated.

More information on the program can be found HERE.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Andrew House-Carter
Lansing man charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Brian Heath Hannon
Shiawassee County releases details in case of Holt teacher accused of abuse

Latest News

Currently, they go by uninteresting names such as “475” and “474,” but some of Jackson’s...
City of Jackson taking name suggestions for snow plows
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling children's robes for a violation of...
Childrens’ robes recalled
The legendary venue has reverted to its original name.
It’s back! DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to Pine Knob Music Theatre
Crime Scene Graphic
Second teen charged in Holt murder