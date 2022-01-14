Michigan to receive more than $500 million to fix bridges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will get $563,136,760 to fix bridges across the state from the federal infrastructure law.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said this is enough to fix all the bridges rated in “poor” or “fair condition.

The Michigan County Roads Association said the state could use more money, with local bridges being a $1 billion problem. That’s not counting bridges owned by the state.

Still, everyone is welcoming the investment.

“It’s about time honestly,” said Jordan Strayer, who drives on M-99 under I-96 in Lansing often. “It looks bad. Every time I drive underneath it worries me. I know it’s not going to come down but still, out of all the bridges heard about in the other states that just fall out of nowhere you kind of worry.”

The eastbound I-96 bridge over M-99 is one of 44 bridges in Ingham County rated in poor condition.

According to the Department of Transportation, Michigan should be able to fix the 744 bridges rated “poor” and “fair” in Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, and Jackson counties with the money from the infrastructure law.

John LaMacchia, at the Michigan Municipal League, said this is exactly what Michigan needs.

“It will make a substantial difference both for our commuting public, for the safety of we all drive, but ultimately at the end of the day the quality of infrastructure we have,” said LaMacchia.

He said without this money, Michigan’s bridges would still crumble.

“The current level funding, from both state sources and federal sources, have been unable to provide us with a scenario to keep our bridge infrastructure in fair and good condition,” said LaMacchia.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Michigan a D+ on its latest infrastructure report card. There are 1,219 bridges rated in poor condition.

Strayer is hoping bridges that are so unsafe they’re closed, like the one at Deitz Road in Leroy Township, are at the top of the list to get fixed.

“There are way too many bridges that need a lot of fixing,” said Strayer.

The money from the infrastructure law will be paid out to states over the next five years.

Number of bridges in Poor Condition

Ingham County - 44 bridges

Clinton County - 26 bridges (all county-owned)

Eaton County - 15 bridges

Jackson County - 23 bridges

Hillsdale County - 16 bridges

Number of bridges in Fair Condition

Ingham County - 237 bridges

Clinton County - 130 bridges

Eaton County - 112 bridges

Jackson County - 85 bridges

Hillsdale County - 56 bridges

