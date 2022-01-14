It’s back! DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to Pine Knob Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WILX) - If you thought it was a prank (like we did) - it’s not.

Detroit-based 313 Entertainment announced Friday morning that DTE Energy Music Theatre is changing its name back to Pine Knob - its name when it originally opened in 1972.

The move makes the amphitheater one of the very few venues in the US to have a non-corporate sponsored name, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl, and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

(See the retrospective video from 313 Entertainment featuring legendary performers below.)

313 Entertainment also announced it is welcoming United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health as new Proud Partners.

DTE Energy purchased naming rights to the venue in 2001. However, the continuation of the sponsorship was unlikely, according to Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents.

“We realized that DTE was unlikely to return (as naming sponsor), that their priorities had changed, and that we were in a position to have some different conversations,” said Handler, citing talks with new partners United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health. “We told them our basic idea — ‘hey, we’re thinking about bringing the original name back’ — and both of them were really, really excited. They thought it was the smartest thing, and they wanted to participate.”

Currently, the 313 Entertainment website shows a retro-inspired logo, similar to the original. The logo is a wink at the woodsy, outdoor aesthetic of the legendary venue.

Along with reverting to the original name, the venue unveiled a retro-inspired logo. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Troy-based Simons-Michelson-Zieve Inc. designed the logo, which 313 Entertainment says highlights its “mission to provide access to amazing entertainment and alive moments inspired by the soul of Detroit.”

“The renaming couldn’t come at a better time as the 2022 summer concert season will mark the renowned venue’s 50th anniversary,” the company said.

“It’s a great milestone. It’s perfect for the 50th anniversary. The summer music season is a ritual for people in our part of the world,” said Handler. “This is where you spend a lot of great summer nights. We’re really excited for the ‘22 season and the future of this whole thing.”

The venue’s Facebook page teased that Friday, Jan. 14 would be a day of a big announcement, which many fans assumed would be the unveiling of the summer lineup.

Friday morning, fans of the Facebook page saw a notification saying the page changed its name to “Pine Knob Music Theatre,” which many thought was a result of the page being hacked.

Many fans of the Facebook page thought the notification they got Friday morning was too good to be true. (WILX)

By 7 a.m., the page made it clear the original name - which many concert-goers never fully let go of - was back.

“It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for… We’re back!”

The ski resort and golf course never lost the Pine Knob moniker.

See the retrospective video from 313 Entertainment featuring legendary performers below.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.