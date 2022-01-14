Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hosts roundtable to address mental health

By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not just hospitals that are packed because of COVID, it’s also counseling offices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was involved in a roundtable discussion Friday about the state of mental health in Michigan. She was joined by mental health experts from Northern Michigan.

It was in an effort to find out exactly where the problem areas are with mental health.

Whitmer said she wanted to have a conversation with mental health experts ahead of her State of the State address on Jan. 26, so she can address mental health problems moving forward and know what resources are needed to tackle a potential mental health crisis.

“There’s a lot of value in these conversations and it’s been hard to have them because we’ve all been working so hard at our jobs and trying to stay safe and distanced,” Whitmer said. “It’s been difficult but I think your expertise is so crucial to the work we’re trying to do in Lansing.”

