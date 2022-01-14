East Lansing City Council regulates moped parking within city

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Council of East Lansing approved Ordinance No. 1511 Tuesday, which regulates moped use and parking within the city.

The ordinance will prohibit parking a moped at a bicycle rack, designated bicycle parking areas and on sidewalks within East Lansing. It will go into effect Wednesday.

Moped drivers can park in regular vehicle parking spaces and pay any applicable parking rates for that location.

There is also designated moped parking areas inside the Albert Avenue, Division Street and Grove Street garages with a moped permit.

A moped permit can be purchased through the East Lansing Finance Department.

More information on moped parking within East Lansing can be found on the city’s official website here.

