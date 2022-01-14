Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 37,114 cases, 251 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday 37,114 new cases of COVID-19 and 251 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days. The state averaged 18,557 cases during that timeframe.

The deaths include 140 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,746,707 cases and 28,479 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID are on the rise amid the surge. As of Friday, there were 4,579 confirmed COVID adult hospitalizations in Michigan, slightly less than Monday’s record of 4,580 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The state’s positivity rate rose slightly Friday, going from 31.58% to 31.81%.

As of Friday, there are 840 confirmed cases of omicron in the state.

Ingham County reports 43,026 cases, eight confirmed omicron cases and 600 deaths.

Jackson County reports 28,958 cases, one confirmed omicron cases and 447 deaths.

Clinton County reports 11,121 cases, two confirmed omicron cases and 164 deaths.

Eaton County reports 17,941 cases, two confirmed omicron cases and 316 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 11,738 cases, one confirmed omicron case and 186 deaths.

