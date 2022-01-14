City of Jackson taking name suggestions for snow plows

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Currently, they go by uninteresting names such as “475″ and “474,” but some of Jackson’s snowplows will be given with more appealing names from the community.

The City of Jackson is now taking suggestions on the names of five plow and salt trucks used by the Department of Public Works. Residents who have name suggestions may submit them through the city website. The deadline to submit names is Friday, Jan. 21 at 5:00 p.m.

After the deadline, city staff will review the names, pick the top 10 favorites, and have the community vote on social media. The top five names will be assigned to five rigs responsible for clearing city streets during winter weather events.

Names deemed inappropriate by staff will be removed from consideration.

Local and state governments have held similar plow naming efforts in recent years and Jackson’s Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick, sees this as a fun challenge for the community.

“We’re hoping to find some amusing name suggestions that reference the community, and are excited for what people in Jackson can come up with,” Dimick said. “Our plow trucks do a lot of important work in the winter, so it’s only fitting that we show appreciation by giving them better identities than just numbers.”

The city is starting with naming five plows in 2022 but will consider more naming efforts in future winters.

Back in 2019, four leaf vacuum machines were named in a poll on the city’s social media. The winning names were: Jack (for Jackson), Rose (referencing Jackson’s name as the Rose City), Ella (after Ella Sharp Park), and Cooper (after Cooper Street).

