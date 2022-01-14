Advertisement

Childrens’ robes recalled

3,500 robes in multiple colors and patterns were sold.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling children's robes for a violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazard.(US CPSC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of children’s robes sold on Amazon have been recalled.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the robes made by Chinese retailer Hulovox, do not meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear and pose a risk of burn injuries to children.

Between January and March of last year, 3,500 robes in multiple colors and patterns were sold. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Those who bought the robe will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and supplied with prepaid mailers to return the products for a refund. Consumers can also contact Hulovox for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

