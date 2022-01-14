Biden sends more medical teams to Michigan as Henry Ford struggles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden made the announcement that more military medical teams are making their way to six states and Michigan is one of them.

“They’re part of a major deployment of our nation’s armed forces to help hospitals across the country manage this surge of the omicron virus,” President Biden said Thursday.

Henry Ford Health System is dealing with a staff shortage as hundreds of employees are out with COVID-19.

Thursday, it said it has 520 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, creating several problems throughout the region.

To help with those problems, the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense are deploying medical personnel to Henry Ford. The support will span 45 days and alleviate the strain caused by the staff testing positive.

“One of our challenges, and the challenges of all health care systems, is the positivity rate within our own team members,” said Bob Riney, President of Health Care Operations for Henry Ford. “As of today, 593 employees are out of work due to COVID. This is due to the fast-spreading omicron within the community – not work-related spread.”

“As far as those people are hospitalized within our system, the majority remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford Health Executive VP and Chief Clinical Officer. “So over 65% of patients within the hospital are unvaccinated.”

The president says the government will buy 500 million more COVID-19 tests.

He is encouraging all Americans to “mask up” as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.

The US has now passed 64 million COVID-19 cases, according to an NBC News tally.

There have been more than 850,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It all comes as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

Henry Ford is also struggling with the national blood shortage. They are asking anybody who is eligible to donate as soon as possible.

