Advertisement

Vikings Looking All Over For New General Manager

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against...
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-17.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have targeted a diverse set of candidates for their general manager vacancy. The list includes one woman: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche. Two people with knowledge of the process confirmed the Vikings have requested an interview with Raîche. She is in her third season with the Eagles. No women are currently at the top of any NFL team’s football operations. The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman this week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?

Latest News

12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama Loses Two Stars Early to NFL
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Hawks and Knicks Make a Trade
Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons pre-season
Pistons Trade With Denver Nullified
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds New Football Assistant