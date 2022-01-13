Vikings Looking All Over For New General Manager

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have targeted a diverse set of candidates for their general manager vacancy. The list includes one woman: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche. Two people with knowledge of the process confirmed the Vikings have requested an interview with Raîche. She is in her third season with the Eagles. No women are currently at the top of any NFL team’s football operations. The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman this week.

