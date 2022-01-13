Advertisement

Spartans remain unbeaten in Big Ten with win over Minnesota

Michigan State won a thriller in East Lansing 71-69.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Grand Valley State, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman and Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th-ranked Spartans returned home to the Breslin Center Wednesday night to take on a gritty Minnesota team.

It was back and forth throughout but with time winding down it was a tie game when A.J. Hoggard gives a great feed to Joey Hauser who lays it in just before time expires.

Michigan State won a thriller in East Lansing 71-69 and is still unbeaten in Big Ten play.

“I know my teammates got my back - that’s why I was so happy to be in that moment,” Hauser said postgame. “I was happy they were happy for me because it has been a little bit of a struggle shooting the ball but I feel like I’m still doing things to help this team win, rebounding the ball, making layups and dump-offs like that so I’m just going to keep doing my thing but it was a really awesome moment for me and I was just glad to have really awesome teammates.”

Happy players lead to a happy coach. Tom Izzo was just as happy for Hauser as the rest of the team.

“I was happy for Joey, and I think more than me being happy for Joey the players were happy for Joey,” Izzo said. “I appreciate all the fans that chanted his name as long as they were none of the ones that were writing the stuff they wrote last year. If they were, they can take a leap. But if not, I appreciate those guys because the kid has done a lot of the little things for us this year. He’s definitely getting better.”

The Spartans host Northwestern on Saturday with a noon tip-off.

