Shiawassee County releases details in case of Holt teacher accused of abuse

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - New details have been released in the case of a Holt Public Schools teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct.

Brian Heath Hannon was arraigned Tuesday at Shiawassee County Court on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 13. He is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation of the charges.

Elliott Elementary School, within the Holt Public Schools district, has Hannon listed on their website as a transitional kindergarten teacher. Hannon was also working as a babysitter through the website Care.com.

Authorities said the 6-year-old victim is not a student at Holt Public Schools.

Hannon’s bond was set at $20,000 with no contact with the victims or with any other minor unless they are part of his household or family. He is expected to return to court Jan. 19.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-2297.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

