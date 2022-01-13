Advertisement

Ruff Cuts tells us more about winter deshedding for your pets

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many pet owners think that they don’t need to have their pet deshedded during the winter months, believing that the extra hair may help to keep their pet warm. However, we recently spoke to Lauren Wood, the owner of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Mason, who told us there are several reasons why you should have your pet groomed all year long.

Check out the video to learn more and get more tips on how to care for your pet during the winter months.

