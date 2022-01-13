Potterville Police Department seek help identifying man for questioning
Investigation is ongoing
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Potterville are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with an incident Wednesday night.
According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning. Further details were not revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Chief Richard Barry at 517-667-0583 or by email at rbarry@pottervillemi.org.
