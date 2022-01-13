Advertisement

Potterville Police Department seek help identifying man for questioning

Investigation is ongoing
Potterville police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a Jan. 12, 2022 incident.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Potterville are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with an incident Wednesday night.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning. Further details were not revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Chief Richard Barry at 517-667-0583 or by email at rbarry@pottervillemi.org.

