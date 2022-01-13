Potter Park Zoo announces birth of two endangered tamarins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The cotton-top tamarin is a monkey that weighs less than dinner plate. Among the smallest primates, it is an important seed disperser in the tropical ecosystem. It is also endangered.

The forest in northwestern Colombia where it lives has been reduced to 5% of its previous area, resulting in only 6,000 individuals believed to be left in the wild. However, for fans of the tamarin, there is some good news at Potter Park Zoo: Two healthy cotton-top tamarin babies have just been born to parents Yuri and LG.

It’s the pair’s fourth litter in four years. With the new additions, the zoo’s cotton-top tamarin family group is now ten strong.

More: Lieutenant Governor on Michigan’s worst COVID surge: Don’t expect a lockdown

Potter Park Zoo was recommended to breed the pair of cotton-top tamarins by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which works to ensure healthy and genetically diverse zoo populations. Currently, there are about 200 cotton-top tamarins in 60 AZA-accredited zoos across the United States.

“For the Potter Park Zoo team, each cotton-top tamarin birth is a small victory in the species’ fight for survival, and provides a unique opportunity to educate and connect the public with this rare and fascinating species,” zoo officials wrote in a release.

Those who are interested in seeing the tamarin family may visit them in the Reptile and Small Mammal House, and follow the zoo’s social media pages for updates.

More information can be found on THE ZOO’S WEBSITE.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.