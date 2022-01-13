Advertisement

Pistons Trade With Denver Nullified

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons pre-season
Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons pre-season(Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets has been rescinded after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. The Nuggets had finalized a deal to send Bol to the Pistons in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol saw action in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. McGruder played in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting at a Lansing gas station on Jan. 11, 2022.
Victim of Lansing gas station shooting expected to survive
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Michigan State University Police
Student found dead at Michigan State University’s Shaw Hall
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
MSU Wharton Center announces shows rescheduled, canceled
If you're in close contact with someone who tests positive, and you develop symptoms later,...
What symptoms mean you need a COVID-19 test?

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against...
Vikings Looking All Over For New General Manager
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama Loses Two Stars Early to NFL
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Hawks and Knicks Make a Trade
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds New Football Assistant