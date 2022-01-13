Owosso’s Bentley Park readies ice rink

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to sharpen your skates and head to Bentley Park in Owosso, where an ice rink is once again going up for the winter season.

The rink is expected to be done as soon as next week - if it stays cold enough.

There is no charge to use the rink. All you need to do is dress warm and bring your skates.

A 360° view of the rink can be seen below.

For updates on when it will be up and running, or for any other information about the park, head to the City of Owosso’s Facebook page.

Time to sharpen your skates ⛸! We will let you know as soon as the ice is ready. Posted by City of Owosso Government on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

