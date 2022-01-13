Ovid-Elsie girls, boys both starting undefeated

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - At Ovid-Elsie, success isn’t just appreciated: it’s also expected.

Even still, great starts for both the boys and girls basketball programs has the Marauders not only at the top of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, but on top of the world as well.

“We’re excited that we’re doing well, but we can’t overlook anyone in our conference or non-conference schedules,” said girls’ Head Coach Ryan Cunningham.

Both teams are undefeated after sweeping the New Lothrop Hornets Friday night.

It’s the best start for the girls in over ten years.

But for the boys, a 6-0 start isn’t anything new.

“We were coming off three straight league championships and then it got derailed with COVID at the end of the year and we were out,” said boys’ head coach Josh Latz. “We have some unfinished business that we want to attend to and we want to get back to that postseason success that we’ve had.”

And just like they have been for years, they’re the team to beat in the MMAC.

“It’s a level that we have to stand up to, and in my opinion, it’s fun being the target,” said Dylan Carmen, a senior on the boys’ team.

“We’re everyone’s Super Bowl, said Senior Adam Barton. “They’re all training to beat us and that’s what makes it competitive, it’s what I love.”

For both teams, that journey starts early with youth programs and plenty of volunteers.

“They really put the time in to develop the kids and develop that mentality and we’re starting to see the fruits of that labor paying off now,” said Latz.

Additionally, the Marauders rely on a program-wide mentality: no drama or individualism.

“The great thing about this team is they don’t care who’s the leading scorer or who got the most rebounds that night,” said Cunningham. “They want to know what the scoreboard says at the end of the night.”

“We’re all pretty close,” said Caitlyn Walter, a senior on the girls’ team. “We have a good relationship with each other. From sophomores to seniors, we’re all pretty close.”

All together as two teams with high aspirations.

