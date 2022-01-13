Advertisement

Over 50 million of this toy created in the 1940s have been sold

By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -January 13th is National Rubber Ducky Day!

Sculptor Peter Ganine created a sculpture of a duck in the 1940s, then patented it and reproduced it as a floating toy, and over 50 million were sold.

Jim Henson immortalized them in 1969 when Ernie performed the song “Rubber Ducky” on Sesame Street.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Digital Well Being
Studio 10 Tidbit
Ruff Cuts Winter care tips
Rob Buffington Fine print of making an offer